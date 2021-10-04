Josh Jacobs is active for Week 4 MNF vs. Chargers, per team

The Las Vegas Raiders told NFL Network reporter Taylor Bisciotti that running back Josh Jacobs will be active for tonight’s primetime game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Earlier today, it was reported that the Raiders wanted to see how Jacobs looked and felt during pre-game warm up, before ultimately deciding that he would play.

Jacobs was sidelined for the last two weeks with an ankle injury that was hindering him since Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Without Jacobs, the Raiders turned to Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber in their last two wins. Last week, Barber had an outstanding game against the Miami Dolphins, where he ran for 111 yards on 23 carries and was a factor in the passing game with three receptions (five targets) for 31 yards.

Drake was more effective against the Steelers in Week 3 as a receiver out of the backfield. The former Alabama running back was one of four players, who had at least five receptions.