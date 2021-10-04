Who won the regular-season series between Yankees-Red Sox?

The New York Yankees will take on their rival Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card game at Fenway Park on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Yankees and Red Sox have each had a wild season which ended with late-game heroics on the final day Sunday. The Yanks and Red Sox played 19 games over the court of 2021 and we break down the season series and who won.

Who won season series between Yankees-Red Sox?

Red Sox 10-9 over Yankees

It was the tale of two halves for the Yankees and Red Sox in the regular season. The Red Sox started out the first two series with sweeps over New York in the first half. In the second half of the season, the Yankees bounced back a bit, taking 2 of 3 after the All-Star break. Boston would win a four-game set by three games before being swept in the final two series of the season.

Nathan Eovaldi, who is set to start the WC game, has had the most success vs. the Yankees this season. He’s 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 34 Ks in 34 IP over the course of six appearances. The two relievers who struggled vs. NY are Adam Ottavino and Garrett Richards, allowing a combined 12 runs over 18 IP.

Jordan Montgomery had a solid season vs. the Red Sox with a 3.29 ERA over five appearances (27.1 IP). Gerrit Cole will start in the WC game and he allowed 12 ER and 5 HRs over four games against Boston this season. Chad Green is the reliever the Yankees should avoid throwing out there; he’s been shelled for 6 ER over 7 IP.

On the season against the Red Sox, the two bats to look for on the Yankees side are Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres. Each has four HRs against Boston this season, while Torres has hit close to .300 with 13 RBI and Stanton has 14 RBI. We all know what Stanton did at Fenway in the last series, hitting 3 HRs with 10 RBI.

Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have been the best hitters against the Yanks this season. Devers has 5 HRs and 18 RBI in all 19 games. Bogaerts is batting .297 with 11 RBI against New York in 2021. Overall, the Red Sox haven’t generated much power vs. the Yankees; Boston’s team OPS is .684 vs. New York this year.