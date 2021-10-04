How the Yankees and Red Sox have fared against each other in the postseason

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox were able to avoid the drama and pressure of additional regular season games after taking care of business Sunday, setting up another chapter in their storied rivalry in the AL Wild Card round. The Yankees are sending ace Gerrit Cole to the mound while the Red Sox will lean on Nathan Eovaldi. New York is the moneyline favorite at -125, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The two teams have met before in the postseason, with the Yankees holding a 12-11 edge over the Red Sox in the playoff games. The most recent between the two teams came in the 2018 AL Divisional Series, which the Red Sox won 3-1.

The most memorable moments for fans between the two teams likely come from the 2003 and 2004 ALCS series. The Yankees won Game 7 of the 2003 series when Aaron Boone, current manager for the team, hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to send the team to the World Series. New York would eventually lose the World Series to the then Florida Marlins.

The Red Sox would break the “Curse of the Bambino” the following season in the 2004 ALCS. Down 3-0 to the Yankees, Boston won four straight games in thrilling fashion. David Ortiz was the hero in Games 4 and 5, providing walk-off hits in both contests. The Red Sox went on to win the World Series over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Yankees are 9-3 in their last 12 games, while the Red Sox are 7-5. New York won three games over Boston during that stretch and have won the last six meetings between the two teams. The Red Sox last beat the Yankees on July 25, 2021.