Raptors big man Chris Boucher expected to miss at least 3-4 weeks with dislocated finger

The Toronto Raptors expect to be without big man Chris Boucher for at least 3-4 weeks while he recovers from surgery on a dislocated middle finger, according to TSN Sports’ Josh Lewenberg. Boucher was expected to be a key piece of Toronto’s rotation this season in the frontcourt.

The big man averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season in 60 contests, showing tremendous growth from his 2019-20 campaign. This is a contract season for Boucher, who signed a two-year deal with the Raptors in the 2020 offseason. He was ranked in the top 70 of ESPN fantasy basketball and will drop slightly after this injury, even it looks to only cost him the first month or so of the season. Boucher’s average ADP was 81 across fantasy leagues. He may slip into the 90s due to this setback.

The Raptors were already slated to be without Pascal Siakam for the beginning of the season but Boucher’s injury throws their frontcourt depth into question. Rookie Scottie Barnes will have to play more minutes than expected from the jump, while Precious Achiuwa will also get some significant run.

Toronto, which won the NBA championship in 2018-19, is expected to struggle this season in a loaded Atlantic division. The Raptors are +5000 to win the Atlantic and +10000 to win the East according to DraftKings Sportsbook.