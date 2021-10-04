Darrell Henderson limited in practice on Monday

The Los Angeles Rams began prep for their Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday and starting running back Darrell Henderson was limited as he still battles through a rib injury.

The practice was technically a walkthrough considering the game is on Thursday, so Henderson’s status is more of an estimation. Still, it’s clear the Rams are taking extra precaution as their feature back gets back to 100%.

Fantasy football implications

This follows the approach L.A. took last week as Henderson was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant on Friday.

After missing their Week 3 victory over the Bucs, Hendo returned with a strong performance in the team’s 37-20 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. He had 14 carries for 89 yards on the ground and combined that with five receptions for 27 receiving yards. Fantasy managers should still monitor his status over the next few days, but all indications is that he’ll be good to go for Thursday.