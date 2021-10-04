Why Peyton and Eli Manning are not announcing Monday Night Football on ESPN in Week 4

If you find yourself flipping to ESPN2 or scrolling through ESPN+ tonight and are unable to find Peyton and Eli Manning providing commentary for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, well, there’s a reason. They’re on a three-week break.

“Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” or the “ManningCast” as it has been called is on hiatus for a few weeks and won’t return until Week 7 when the New Orleans Saints hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks on October 25. The brothers are contracted to do 10 MNF games a year from this season until 2023, so naturally there will be breaks in between.

Debuting during the Week 1 battle between the Ravens and Raiders, the broadcast between the brothers has been nearly universally praised. They’ve effectively combined the deep, analytical insight of two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks with the aesthetic and humor of two brothers cracking beers in their living room while watching the game. They’ve also hosted a handful of celebrities from Russell Wilson to LeBron James to even Nick Saban. Arguably the best appearance came from retired Super Bowl winning defensive end Chris Long on last week’s show.

So yeah, fans will have to wait until the end of the month for the Manning’s to return to your screens. But given its success, ESPN will be sure to add more when it returns.