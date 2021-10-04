Chargers vs. Raiders matchup in a weather delay until 8:55 ET for MNF Week 4

UPDATE: We have official word now that the game will start at 8:55 ET.

The Los Angeles Chargers versus the Las Vegas Raiders Monday Night Football game is delayed due to thunder and lightning in the area. This comes as a surprise to many, as SoFi Stadium is covered. Unfortunately it isn’t an actual dome and, as ESPN’s Kevin Seifert puts it, SoFi is just an “expensive carport.”

Gruden is all of us. pic.twitter.com/s7VugJQ9FM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 5, 2021

This game will happen of course, but we’ll need the lightning to go away and read through all the tweets joking about a weather delay in a dome first.

Never underestimate how a little rain can grind the entire city of Los Angeles — including a stadium with a roof — to a halt. https://t.co/ccBOXsftG9 — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 5, 2021

The Raiders come into this game atop the AFC West at 3-0 while the Chargers sit in second at 2-1. It’s still early in a 17 game season, but with the Kansas City Chiefs off to a slow start, this is a good chance for these two division rivals to get a step up on the back-to-back AFC champions.

The Raiders come into this game as three-point underdogs despite their undefeated status, while the Chargers are coming off a big win over the Chiefs.