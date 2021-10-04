Chargers RB Austin Ekeler limps off early on MNF, but returns to field

UPDATE: Ekeler is still playing, but we’re seeing more of rookie Larry Rountree and Justin Jackson. It may be due to his injury or just a normal rotation. We’ll see how he is used moving forward.

Chargers HB snap count after 3 drives #LVvsLAC



Austin Ekeler 11

Justin Jackson 7

Larry Rountree III 2



Out of 19 plays — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) October 5, 2021

UPDATE: Austin Ekeler returned on the same drive he was injured. We’ll keep an eye on his status moving forward.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler went into the medical tent after suffering what appears to be a lower leg injury. Justin Jackson has taken over for Ekeler early in the first quarter.