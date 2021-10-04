 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler limps off early on MNF, but returns to field

Austin Ekeler leaves game early with leg injury, but returns.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarterat SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Ekeler is still playing, but we’re seeing more of rookie Larry Rountree and Justin Jackson. It may be due to his injury or just a normal rotation. We’ll see how he is used moving forward.

UPDATE: Austin Ekeler returned on the same drive he was injured. We’ll keep an eye on his status moving forward.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler went into the medical tent after suffering what appears to be a lower leg injury. Justin Jackson has taken over for Ekeler early in the first quarter.

