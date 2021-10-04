Scottie Barnes, OG lead Raptors to win in preseason opener vs. Sixers

The Toronto Raptors got word that Chris Boucher would miss the start of the season early on Monday. They went out and took care of the Philadelphia 76ers in their preseason opener, winning 123-107 thanks to a solid performance from rookie F Scottie Barnes. We’re going to look at Barnes’ stat line and whether or not you should be eyeing him as a sleeper in fantasy basketball leagues.

Fantasy basketball impact: Scottie Barnes

Barnes put up one of those do-it-all type of stat lines in the win over the Sixers. He started and played 25 minutes. Sure, it’s only a preseason game, but Barnes may have the fast track to replacing Boucher in the starting lineup or off the bench as the 6th Man once the season starts. Barnes had 13 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, two steals and two blocks. So again, he can sort of do it all.

Barnes is being drafted around 146 on average in most standard leagues. Chances are he either won’t go drafted in shallow leagues or will be a bench selection on your team in a deeper league. Even then, Barnes may be available in most leagues. In dynasty formats, he’s looking like one of the top stashes and would make for a pretty decent keeper option. It’s still early but Barnes has shown off in the Summer League and now preseason.