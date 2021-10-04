 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow comes up with tackle of the night on Monday Night Football

Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow came up with a big-time tackle covering a fake punt attempt on Monday Night Football.

By kate.magdziuk

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow may have a lock for the special teams play of the week. While waiting back to return a punt, Renfrow read the field and came up to cover the fake punt with a monstrous tackle to save the play on fourth down.

It was a big moment of redemption for Renfrow following a rare drop early in the first quarter.

