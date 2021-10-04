Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow comes up with tackle of the night on Monday Night Football

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow may have a lock for the special teams play of the week. While waiting back to return a punt, Renfrow read the field and came up to cover the fake punt with a monstrous tackle to save the play on fourth down.
It was a big moment of redemption for Renfrow following a rare drop early in the first quarter.
the greatest play you'll ever see a punt returner make that didn't involve an actual punt return pic.twitter.com/XQ0x8ZS9us— Christian D'Andrea probably does not own a brewery (@TrainIsland) October 5, 2021