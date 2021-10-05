Breaking down odds for Utah Jazz heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Utah Jazz odds heading into the new season.

Utah Jazz Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +1500

The Jazz are hoping to take a step forward when it comes to becoming title contenders. Utah has a strong roster, but failed to take advantage of what looked like a golden opportunity last season with the Clippers losing Kawhi Leonard. Until the Jazz show they can perform in the playoffs, it’s hard to see them paying off on these odds.

Win total over/under: 51.5

Utah set the pace last season in the West with 52 wins, so there’s no reason to believe they can’t achieve that milestone again. It’ll be a little bit tougher with the middle of the West improving, but the Jazz are like the 76ers in that they perform better in the regular season. Expect them to be in contention for the top seed in the league.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -5000, No +1500

Since Donovan Mitchell joined Utah, the Jazz have made the playoffs every year. If he stays healthy, there’s no reason to believe this won’t be a fifth straight year of postseason basketball.

Division/Conference odds: -250 to win Northwest, +650 to win West

The Jazz are a strong bet to lead their own division, but ultimately this franchise is going to judged on its playoff performance. Utah might be an under-the-radar pick for bettors wanting to avoid picking the Lakers, but there’s little evidence to suggest the Jazz will finally break through this year.

List of player futures

Donovan Mitchell, MVP: +3000

Rudy Gobert, Defensive Player of the Year: +340

Jordan Clarkson, Sixth Man of the Year: +500

Joe Ingles, Sixth Man of the Year: +1200

Donovan Mitchell, scoring leader: +3000

