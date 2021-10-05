What Week 4 tells us about Dolphins running backs in fantasy football

The Miami Dolphins running game has been a mess through four games as none of their primary backs have been able to break out so far this season.

Myles Gaskin has been the leader of the pack, but hasn’t been able to produce anything valuable from a fantasy perspective. What does that mean for their waiver wire prospects heading into a Week 5 matchup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football analysis: Dolphins RBs Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed

The Dolphins running back trio put up ghastly numbers in their 27-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. Brown led with eight carries for 23 yards while Gaskin was seemingly benched, only getting two, yes, two carries for three yards. Ahmed had a single yard off three carries but did get two receptions for 12 yards. Just not a ggod day all around.

Week 5 recommendation

The Dolphins are facing the menacing Tampa Bay front seven this week and I wouldn’t pick up any of Miami’s RB’s as they’ll most likely go with a pass-happy scheme. If you decide to take the plunge with one of them, Brown will be available as he’s rostered in just 12% of ESPN leagues and 6% of Yahoo leagues.