CJ Uzomah worth waiver wire consideration after posting 5/95/2 line in Week 4

A strong Week 4 showing on Thursday night has Cincinnati Bengals’ tight end CJ Uzomah looking like a potential valuable waiver pickup across fantasy leagues. Uzomah dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in the second half to help Cincinnati to a 24-21 win.

Bengals TE CJ Uzomah: Week 5 waiver wire

Just a year removed from tearing his Achilles, CJ Uzomah showed the world on Thursday night’s primetime game that he is back and better than ever. The seven-year pro scored two long touchdowns and had a crucial reception on the team’s final drive that led to the game-winning field goal. Uzomah won’t tally 95 receiving yards or two touchdowns every week, but he has shown in multiple games this season that he has Joe Burrow’s trust late in games. Also, Burrow’s willingness to spread the wealth to many different pass-catchers should bode well for Uzomah down the line.

Uzomah isn’t at the point yet where he should be considered a lock for your weekly tight end slot, but he could be treated as a streaming option at the position until he shows that he can consistently put up numbers.