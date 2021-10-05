Emmanuel Sanders has another strong outing in Week 4 vs. Texans

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been an excellent addition to the roster this season and posted another productive performance in the team’s 40-0 rout of the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Heading into an AFC Championship rematch with the Kansas Chiefs this Sunday night, the 12-year veteran is definitely someone worth looking at on the waiver wire.

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders: Week 5 waiver wire

Sanders has made the most of his opportunities this season, catching 16 of his 26 targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns through four games. In Sunday’s game against the Texans, he caught five of six for a solid 74 yards. You’d like to see him get more looks in the red zone for more scoring opportunities, but he’s been money as Josh Allen’s No. 2 option behind Stefon Diggs.

He’s currently rostered in 58% of leagues on Yahoo and 44% on ESPN, so chances are you’l be able to find him on the wire this week.