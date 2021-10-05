Latavius Murray worth waiver wire pick up, leads Ravens backfield in Week 4

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray had a productive outing in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The veteran took advantage of his sudden elevation to starter and found the end zone in the win.

The winds of the Ravens’ damaged running back room seem to be blowing towards Murray getting more run and that warrants him as someone worth looking into on the waiver wire.

Ravens RB Latavius Murray: Week 5 waiver wire

Murray had 18 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in the road victory on Sunday. While not the most explosive of days, he answered the bell and provided a push to the Baltimore offense.

He earned the role of starter after Ty’Son Williams was apparently put into the dog house by the Baltimore staff and declared inactive for the game. From the looks of it, Murray will continue to occupy the top spot for the foreseeable future.

Murray is rostered in just 47% of Yahoo leagues and 34% of ESPN leagues, so he’s definitely someone you can grab this week.