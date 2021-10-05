Best available quarterbacks on the Week 5 waiver wire

Week 4 of the fantasy football season in the books and while many teams are set at quarterback with the usual suspects performing at a high level, others look to stream the position weekly and bolster their roster elsewhere. Here’s some quarterbacks who could be readily available on the waiver wire for Week 5.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (29.6 percent in ESPN leagues)

Next up — New York Jets

Ryan threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-30 loss to Washington, proving he could step up against a defense that has struggled. Up next is a poor Jets team coming off an improbable win. Look for the veteran quarterback to deliver once again in Week 5.

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers (19 percent)

Next up — Arizona Cardinals

Rookie quarterbacks are typically prone to make mistakes, and Lance will make mistakes. However, the upside is there in one of the league’s better offenses. The rookie already got a taste of action against the Seahawks in Week 4 and played pretty well, recording just over 20 fantasy points. His rushing ability adds another element to the mix for fantasy managers looking for more out of the position.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers (18 percent)

Next up — Philadelphia Eagles

Darnold has been a revelation for Carolina this season, throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for five more in the first four games. Eventually, the latter scores will stop flowing with regularity but Darnold is clicking in this offense. He’ll be able to find some big plays against an Eagles defense still recovering from chasing around Tyreek Hill.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (9.7 percent)

Next up — New Orleans Saints

Heinicke is worth monitoring after throwing three touchdowns in a late win over the Falcons. The quarterback is playing with confidence and has a strong group around him, although the health of Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson is worth looking into before starting Heinicke. The Saints did give up some big plays to Daniel Jones, opening up the possibility for Heinicke to slot in as a streaming option.