Best available wide receivers on the Week 5 waiver wire

With Week 4 of the NFL season wrapping up, it is a perfect time to see which receivers are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday afternoon, we saw a few great outings from wide receivers such as Darnell Mooney, DeVante Parker, and Kadarius Toney, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season. But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers.

Below we will take a look a five wide receivers on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears (38%)

Next up — at Las Vegas

It is only right that we start off with second-year receiver Darnell Mooney, who had one of his best games of the season on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The 5-foot-11 wideout was rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ top target and created some explosive plays in the passing game.

Mooney led the Bears with five receptions (seven targets) for 125 yards. Heading into Week 4, the 23-year-old receiver had 12 receptions (19 targets) for 101 yards. Despite not scoring a touchdown this season, Mooney is receiving a consistent number of targets (6.5 per game), which makes him a compelling waiver wire case. The former Tulane standout will be going up against a Raiders’ defense that has only allowed one touchdown to wide receivers.

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (38%)

Next up — at Tampa Bay

The veteran wide receiver scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Parker led the Dolphins with four receptions (nine targets) for 77 yards. The 28-year-old has quietly had a productive season for Miami, regardless if Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett was under center. Parker scored 13.70 fantasy points in Week 4 and will try to carry it over against the Buccaneers next week.

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants (3%)

Next up — vs. Dallas

With the Giants being down Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepherd in Week 4, they needed someone to step up outside of Kenny Golladay. That someone was rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, who was finally unleashed against the New Orleans Saints’ defense. Toney was New York’s second-leading receiver with six receptions (nine targets) for 78 yards.

It was good to see the first-round selection get on the field and play meaningful snaps in the Giants’ upset road win. If Shepherd or Slayton is out for Week 5, then Toney might be worth grabbing and stashing on your roster.

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (20%)

Next up — vs. Atlanta

Crowder did not disappoint in his long-awaited 2021 debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The veteran wide receiver was heavily targeted by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson as he brought in seven receptions (nine targets) for 61 yards and a touchdown. Last season, Crowder was the Jets’ best wide receiver by a wide margin. Now he’ll be able to play that No. 2 receiver role opposite of Corey Davis. If the Jets can protect Wilson, there might be some value there for Crowder.

Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams (5%)

Next up — vs. Seattle

Out of the five wide receivers listed, Jefferson and Toney are deep sleepers and guys you can pick up off the waiver wire at anytime. The second-year receiver of Florida had another solid week for the Rams in their 37-20 defeat. Jefferson was the team’s leading receiver with six receptions (six targets) for 90 yards and a touchdown. It was the second straight week that Jefferson recorded at least six targets. He will now try to duplicate this performance against the Seahawks on TNF.