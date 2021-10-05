Best available tight ends on the Week 5 waiver wire

We’re well into the depths of the NFL season now and fantasy football managers might be looking to make upgrades across the board.

The tight end spot is an interesting one for managers to take a hard look at this week. A few guys who were fringe roster players have really come into their own this season and taken a step up in their offense. So if you’re looking for a new pass-catcher on your roster, here are five tight ends to take a look at on this week’s waiver wire.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (46.5%)

Next up — Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills third-year tight end had been known for one thing throughout his first two seasons: dropped passes. It seemed like he would make a brilliant catch in traffic one play, and drop a surefire wide open touchdown the next. But in 2021, he seems to have figured it out.

Knox already has more touchdowns this season than he did in either of the previous two. He’s hauling in more passes too, with 15 catches on just 20 targets this year. In the last two weeks alone he’s had 13 of those targets, nine of which he brought down. Last week against a bad Houston Texans team, he two touchdowns and five catches.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (51.3%)

Next up — New York Giants

Schultz, like Knox, is well on his way to the best season of his career. He’s currently ranked third on the Cowboys roster in receiving yards, and is tied for the most scores at three and catches at 20.

He’s become a consistent target for QB Dak Prescott, hauling in all but three passes thrown his way. That’s massive for PPR managers and his touchdown and yard total make him a great fit even in standard leagues. He’s caught all three of his touchdowns in the last two weeks too, so he’s finding a groove.

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings (N/A)

Next up —Detroit Lions

Conklin is finally stepping up into a major role in the Vikings offense after three previous seasons of relative obscurity. The Central Michigan alum has already tied his season-best number of scores and is only 50 yards away from his single-season high for receiving yards mark.

He’s right in the thick of it when it comes to targets too, with 24 on the season, and has hauled in 17 of them which is tied for third on the team. In the last two weeks his role seems to have expanded too, with eight targets in week three and six in week four. His week four number was third-most on the team, just one behind Justin Jefferson and two behind Adam Thielen

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (12.4%)

Next up — Houston Texans

Henry is part of a two-tight end tandem in New England, so it makes sense that his rostership number is so low among fantasy managers. Still, through the first four games of the season, he’s proven to be rookie QB’s Mac Jones’ go-to tight end. Jonnu Smith, the other tight end in the equation, does have slightly more targets but Jones hasn’t been connecting with him. Henry has hauled in 14 catches on just 18 targets, while Smith has just 13 on 21 targets.

Henry’s other numbers are more impressive too, with 141 yards on the season and a score, with an average yard per reception number sitting at 10.1. The Pats face the Texans this week and you already saw the Bills used the tight end to dominate on the day. Expect Henry to have a big game against Houston.

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts (N/A)

Next up — Baltimore Ravens

Alie-Cox has already has tied his single-season career touchdown number with two in 2021. The 6-5, 267-pound tight end is an absolute mismatch in any red zone situation the Colts can find themselves in, which is why he sits just one score off the team lead.

He’s not going to get a ton of yards, with just 42 on the year on three catches. Still, he’s a threat to score once they get inside the 20s so he’s worth a shot to keep to pick him up to see how he progresses moving forward.