Best available D/STs on the Week 5 waiver wire

With Week 4 of the NFL season wrapping up, it is a perfect time to see which defense are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday, we saw a lot of great outings from defenses such as the Cowboys, Bills, and Jets, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season. But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers.

Below we will take a look a five defenses on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

Cowboys D/ST (21%)

Next up — vs. New York Giants

Surprisingly, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the better defenses in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season. What was considered a noticeable weakness last season is one of the reasons why they are still undefeated at 4-0. The Cowboys’ defense currently leads the league in interceptions (8).

They are coming off of a Week 4 performance against the Panthers where Trevon Diggs picked off Sam Darnold twice for five interceptions on the season. Dallas also has a top-10 run defense as they have only given up 81.5 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys’ defense should be able to have another solid outing in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Jets D/ST (1%)

Next up — vs. Atlanta Falcons

This might be a shocker to see the Jets’ defense on this list, but they had a solid game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. New York could not slow down superstar RB Derrick Henry, but what team can really do that these days? That being said, the Jets’ defense was able to apply pressure and record seven sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 14 QB hits. It was one of the reasons why they were able to capture their first win.

The Jets’ defense have not been horrible this season as they’re only allowing 226.3 passing yards per game, which is good for 12th in the league. Now, they will get to face an Atlanta offensive line next week, which is not the greatest. I’m not saying they are a must add off of waivers, but don’t be afraid to consider them.

Next up — vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Green Bay Packers’ defense has surprisingly not been bad through the first four weeks of the season. Green Bay is only allowing 209.5 passing yards per game, which is good for 8th in the NFL. However, they’ve given up five touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. That might be a cause for concern since they are playing for the Bengals in Week 5, but they are going to be without running back Joe Mixon. This means that Green Bay can focus on slowing down the Bengals’ passing attack led by Joe Burrow.