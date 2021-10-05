Best available kickers on the Week 5 waiver wire

Fantasy managers are always looking for a leg up on the rest of their league and the kicker spot is one place where a lot of games can be won or lost with a missed PAT here or a made 40 yarder there.

So as we head into Week 5 of the NFL season, here are some place kickers that might be able to help you gain some ground on, or put some space between you and your competition.

Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears (16.6%)

Next up — Las Vegas Raiders

Santos’ low roster number makes a bit of sense, considering the Bears offense has been a total mess so far this season. But Sunday’s win over the Lions provided a glimpse of hope for Chicago. Justin Fields ran the offense efficiently and looked really well at times. That might lead to a full-time switch at signal-caller, which will make the offense run smoother and more like a well-oiled machine.

While the offense has been off and on, Santos has been dialed. He’s hit every single kick he’s attempted this season, five field goals and seven PATs. His long of the year is 47, but he has the leg for more. If his offense gives him a chance, expect his points total to go up soon.

Chase McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns (8.5%)

Next up — LA Chargers

McLaughlin has been a stud for Cleveland since taking over kicking duties. He’s hit on every single attempt he swung his leg at this season, nine PATs and seven field goals. It’s not like he’s just hammering in easy 22-yarders either.

He’s made two field goals from between 40-49 yards this year and is an astonishing three for three from 50 or more yards out. His longest kick of the season, and his career, came from 57 yards out to tie the game against the Bears earlier this season.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Rostership percent)

Next up — Miami Dolphins

Succop has been solid for the Bucs this season, converting on 14 of his 15 PATs and missing just two of his eight field-goal tries.

His long-made kick is from 48 yards out this season, with one attempt coming from over 50, which he missed. He seems like more of a guy you pick up for this week. With the Dolphins on the schedule, he’s sure to get plenty of chances to use his leg, either on PATs or field goals.