How to watch, live stream Yankees vs. Red Sox AL Wild Card game

ESPN will host Tuesday’s AL Wild Card game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The New York Yankees punched their ticket into the postseason with a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the regular season finale on Sunday. The Yankees finished the season with a record of 92-70 and will now face their rivals in the Boston Red Sox for the right to advance to the ALDS. New York just recently swept the Red Sox at Fenway last week and have won six consecutive games over Boston.

The Boston Red Sox needed a clutch two-run home run from Rafael Devers in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals on Sunday to secure the second wild card spot. The Red Sox struggled down the stretch as they were swept in three games by New York and lost two out of three games to the Baltimore Orioles. However, Boston did their job against the Nationals and wrapped up the regular season with the same record as the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Nathan Eovaldi

First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: NYY -120, BOS +100