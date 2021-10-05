What channel is Yankees vs. Red Sox AL Wild Card game on and when does it start

The Boston Red Sox will host the New York Yankees on Tuesday for the AL Wild Card game to kickoff the MLB Postseason.

Here’s a quick preview of the two teams and how you can get tuned in for the game Tuesday.

The Red Sox haven’t been playing their best baseball of the year, needing some last-game heroics to secure their spot in October. But getting in is all that matters and now that they’re there, they hope to do some damage. The Sox will toss their ace Nate Eovaldi against a potent Yankees lineup in a compelling matchup underneath the Green Monster.

The Yanks have had Boston’s number recently, winning six straight against their rival. They’ll toss Gerrit Cole, who has had success against virtually every team he’s faced. But like the Sox, the Yankees nearly squandered away a spot in the playoffs thanks to some fast-closing teams around the AL. But a win in game 162 helped them earn a spot in the hunt for the World Series.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Wild Card game TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, October 5th

Game time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

The Yankees are currently a 1.5 run favorite over the Sox at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at 8.5, with the over going at odds of -115 and the under at -105. On the moneyline, the action can be had on Boston at +100, with the favorites going off at -120.