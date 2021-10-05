Moneyline pick for Yankees vs. Red Sox AL Wild Card game

In what was one of the craziest final days of the MLB regular season on the American League side, the end result was anything but crazy.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees both needed some late-game heroics to do it, but they finished the season in the AL Wild Card spots and will play each other in the AL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night at Fenway Park on ESPN.

We’ll get you set for all the action in what has been a very competitive series this season and where you should put your money to take advantage of this one-game playoff.

Yankees vs. Red Sox moneyline odds

NYY: -120

BOS: +100

This has been a wildly competitive series all year long. The Yankees currently lead the series, but by the slimmest of margins, 10-9. Though the Yankees have won six in a row against the Sox dating back to the middle of August.

Starting pitchers for this matchup haven’t been announced yet, but one would have to imagine it’s an all-hands on deck situation with the season quite literally hanging in the balance. So anticipate Gerrit Cole tossing for New York and Nathan Eovaldi on the bump for Boston.

Cole has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season after what was a rocky start to the year. He settled in though and finished with a 3.23 ERA and a WHIP just over 1.05. In four starts against Boston this season, Cole has an ERA of 4.91, allowing 5 HRs and 9 BBs over 22.0 IP.

Eovaldi, like Cole, has been a stud in 2021. His ERA and WHIP are a bit higher, but not by a ton. In his six games against the Yanks he’s given up about 2.5 runs per contest and about a home run per game. Though his team has lost the last four times he’s toed the rubber against New York

When it comes to betting on baseball, throwing money on one game is a bit of a tough one. They play 162 games for a reason and it’s cause anything wild can happen on any given day, but after so many games the best teams rise to the top.

This is one of those “anything wild can happen” situations. The game is in Boston, which bodes well for the Sox. The Yanks have only won four of the 10 games in Bean Town this year, though three of them came in a sweep at Fenway the last time these teams played in the regular season.

New York has been the hotter team as of late, regardless of how marginal. So roll with the Yanks here.

Pick: Yankees -120

