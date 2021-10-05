How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the October 5th episode

NXT 2.0 rolls on with a new, live episode for tonight’s show as the brand enters the month of October.

Two matches are already scheduled for tonight and more are sure to be added as NXT continues to build up new characters and feuds in the aftermath of last month’s rebrand.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, October 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

The show will be highlighted by an eight-man tag team match as NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will team up with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to battle the Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and the Grizzled Young Veterans. This was born out of last week’s segment where the latter three teams came out to make their intentions for a title shot clear, resulting in a huge brawl. The other match on the docket is L.A. Knight going one-on-one with Odyssey Jones.

The main event of last week’s show saw NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez successfully defend her title against Franky Monet, only for the two to be ambushed by Toxic Attraction after the match. TA leader Mandy Rose made her intentions of taking the belt clear so we’ll see how the champ responds.

Speaking of championship aspirations, Bron Breakker did an interview last week where he made it known that he’s gunning for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and his title. The son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, Breakker has quickly become a fan-favorite and it’s clear that NXT is pushing him to the top as soon as possible. We’ll see how this title feud further develops this week.

There’s also the looming specter of the WWE Draft, where more NXT superstars could be called up to either Raw or Smackdown. As of Monday morning before Raw, Hit Row, Austin Theory, and Aliyah have been moved up, so we’ll see how many more NXT stars will be leaving the brand in the coming weeks.