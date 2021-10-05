Best player prop bets to consider for Yankees vs. Red Sox AL Wild Card game

There is only one game on the schedule in MLB and that is the AL Wild Card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at 8:08 p.m. ET. These two AL East rivals got into the postseason on the final of the day of the regular season, thanks to some ninth inning heroics.

Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for the Yankees, while the Red Sox will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Tuesday night’s s wild card game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nathan Eovaldi over 5.5 strikeouts (-115)

If the Red Sox want to advance to the ALDS, their fate will rest on the shoulders and arm of Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi has been Boston’s best starter pitcher this season with a record of 11-9 and 3.75 ERA.

The veteran pitcher has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 8 out his last 10 starts, which includes five out his last six home outings. This season against the Yankees, Eovaldi is 2-2 with an ERA of 3.71 in six starts. Within those six starts, the 31-year-old has gone over 5.5 strikeouts five times. Based off of those numbers and how he’s pitched throughout this season, I like Eovaldi to silence the big bats of New York.

Gerrit Cole over 4.5 hits allowed (+100)

Since there weren’t any hitting props that stood out, I decided to go with another pitching prop. The Yankees will have their best pitcher on the mound in Cole, who is 16-8 with an ERA of 3.23 this season. Cole’s strikeout prop is over 6.5 strikeouts with juiced odds, which he could get based on how hot and cold this Red Sox lineup is.

However, I think there is some value in his hits allowed prop for plus-money. The ace pitcher has allowed more than 4.5 hits in 7 out his last 10 starts down the stretch. When it comes to his matchups against the Red Sox this year, Cole has allowed 24 hits in 22.0 IP. Furthermore, the Red Sox have successfully got more than 4.5 hits off of Cole in four starts, which three were at Fenway.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.