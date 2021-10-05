 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Tony Jones expected to be sidelined 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

We break down the Tuesday news that Saints RB Tony Jones is dealing with an ankle injury that will sideline him long term.

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones (34) in warm up before a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints backup RB Tony Jones is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks due to the ankle injury he sustained in Week 3, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Saints have been working out backs to potentially come in and help serve as a change-of-pace to RB Alvin Kamara. The Saints face the Washington Football Team on Sunday in Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

Jones had a great start to the regular season, rushing for 50 yards on 11 carries against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. However, since that performance, the former Notre Dame RB only had a combined 27 rushing yards in the Saints’ last three games. With Jones now out for the next few games, the Saints will be giving a ton of carries to Alvin Kamara, who has shown that he can carry a heavy workload.

In terms of a backup, the next man up on the depth chart is Dwayne Washington. However, the team is also doing their due diligence by working out the likes of Ryquell Armstead and Ito Smith. We should not expect to see Washington or whomever they sign to take carries away from Kamara.

