Report: Tony Jones expected to be sidelined 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

New Orleans Saints backup RB Tony Jones is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks due to the ankle injury he sustained in Week 3, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Saints have been working out backs to potentially come in and help serve as a change-of-pace to RB Alvin Kamara. The Saints face the Washington Football Team on Sunday in Week 4.

It helps explain why the Saints worked out RBs Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson, Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Ryquell Armstead today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Jones had a great start to the regular season, rushing for 50 yards on 11 carries against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. However, since that performance, the former Notre Dame RB only had a combined 27 rushing yards in the Saints’ last three games. With Jones now out for the next few games, the Saints will be giving a ton of carries to Alvin Kamara, who has shown that he can carry a heavy workload.

In terms of a backup, the next man up on the depth chart is Dwayne Washington. However, the team is also doing their due diligence by working out the likes of Ryquell Armstead and Ito Smith. We should not expect to see Washington or whomever they sign to take carries away from Kamara.