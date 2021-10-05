How to watch Astros vs. White Sox ALDS in 2021 MLB playoffs

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox meet in the ALDS in a rematch of the 2005 World Series, which Chicago won. The Astros were members of the NL during that time but made the switch to the AL in 2013. Houston has made the World Series twice in the last four seasons, winning in 2017. The Astros are looking for a fifth straight trip to the ALCS, while the White Sox attempt to get there for the first time since the 2005 season.

Houston has been under intense scrutiny in the last few seasons with the sign-stealing scandal but the team has managed to once again put itself in position to win a title. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa continue to anchor a deadly lineup. Yordan Alvarez has provided some much-needed power with George Springer’s departure. Houston’s rotation features stars like Lance McCullers Jr. and Zack Greinke but Luis Garcia has emerged as a valuable starter this season, According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros are the favorites to win the AL at +220 and behind the Dodgers to win the World Series at +450.

The White Sox have finally made the postseason after more than a decade of futility. The team finally decided to undergo a true rebuild when it traded Chris Sale in 2016. Even with the controversial hire of Tony La Russa as manager, the White Sox cruised to win the AL Central and will play in their first playoff series since 2009. Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez are dealing with injuries but should be good for this series. Jose Abreu, the reigning AL MVP, continues to produce at a high level with the bat. Will Chicago’s rotation be able to hold up against a tough Astros lineup? That’ll likely determine this series. The White Sox are +300 to win the AL and +700 to win the World Series.

Astros vs. White Sox schedule

Game 1: White Sox at Astros, Thursday, Oct. 7th, 4:07 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 2: White Sox at Astros, Friday, Oct. 8th, 2:07 p.m. ET, MLBN

Game 3: Astros at White Sox, Sunday, Oct. 10th, 8:07 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 4: Astros at White Sox, Monday, Oct. 11th, TBD

Game 5: White Sox at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 13th, TBD, FS1