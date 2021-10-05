 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Rays vs. Red Sox ALDS in 2021 MLB playoffs

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox face each other in the ALDS in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. We break down what to watch and how to watch on TV and via live online stream.

By Collin Sherwin and Benjamin Zweiman
Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his third inning three run home run against the New York Yankees with teammates Yandy Diaz #2 and Wander Franco #5 (C) at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Divisional Series in the 2021 MLB playoffs. The Sox defeated the Yankees 6-2 in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night to advance to the ALDS to meet their division foes. Here we’re going to break down each team and give you the schedule for the ALDS.

The Rays got off to a slow start to 2021 before a stretch of games in which they won 16 of 17 to overtake the Red Sox for first place in the AL East. That happened back in May and Tampa Bay has been in control of the division ever since. Despite losing ace Tyler Glasnow to Tommy John surgery, the Rays’ pitching staff held things together, particularly the bullpen led by Andrew Kittredge and Collin McHugh. Tampa Bay’s lineup is riddled with both power and contact hitters who are good at getting on base and causing havoc. The defending AL champions will be tough to get past this postseason.

Rays vs. Red Sox schedule

Game 1: Red Sox at Rays, Thursday, Oct. 7th, 8:07 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 2: Red Sox at Rays, Friday, Oct. 8th, 7:02 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 3: Rays at Red Sox, Sunday, Oct. 10th, 4:07 p.m. ET, MLBN
Game 4: Rays at Red Sox, Monday, Oct. 11th* (FS1 or MLBN)
Game 5: Red Sox at Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 13th* (FS1 or MLBN)

*if necessary

