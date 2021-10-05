How to watch Rays vs. Red Sox ALDS in 2021 MLB playoffs

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Divisional Series in the 2021 MLB playoffs. The Sox defeated the Yankees 6-2 in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night to advance to the ALDS to meet their division foes. Here we’re going to break down each team and give you the schedule for the ALDS.

The Rays got off to a slow start to 2021 before a stretch of games in which they won 16 of 17 to overtake the Red Sox for first place in the AL East. That happened back in May and Tampa Bay has been in control of the division ever since. Despite losing ace Tyler Glasnow to Tommy John surgery, the Rays’ pitching staff held things together, particularly the bullpen led by Andrew Kittredge and Collin McHugh. Tampa Bay’s lineup is riddled with both power and contact hitters who are good at getting on base and causing havoc. The defending AL champions will be tough to get past this postseason.

Rays vs. Red Sox schedule

Game 1: Red Sox at Rays, Thursday, Oct. 7th, 8:07 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 2: Red Sox at Rays, Friday, Oct. 8th, 7:02 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 3: Rays at Red Sox, Sunday, Oct. 10th, 4:07 p.m. ET, MLBN

Game 4: Rays at Red Sox, Monday, Oct. 11th* (FS1 or MLBN)

Game 5: Red Sox at Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 13th* (FS1 or MLBN)

*if necessary