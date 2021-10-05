How to watch Brewers vs. Braves NLDS in 2021 MLB playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves will meet in the NLDS after winning their respective divisions. The Brewers saw their season end in the wild-card round during the last two seasons, while the Braves are making their fourth straight NLDS appearance. Atlanta lost the NLCS 4-3 to the Dodgers last season. The Brewers are favored to win the series at -150 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Brewers will be missing relief pitcher Devin Williams, who broke his hand celebrating the team’s division title. That will put a significant dent in their plans, although Josh Hader is still available. Milwaukee’s starting rotation of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta all carry ERAs under 3.00. If the Brewers can manufacture runs, their pitching staff should be able to shut down the Braves.

Atlanta’s offense needs to break through Milwaukee’s pitching. Austin Riley has stepped up this season to lead the team in home runs, while Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies continue their stellar play. The loss of Ronald Acuna Jr. hurts, but Atlanta has confidence after taking the defending champion Dodgers to a seventh game in the NLCS last season. The Braves are +125 underdogs to win this series.

Brewers vs. Braves schedule

Game 1: Braves at Brewers, Friday, Oct. 8th, 4:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: Braves at Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 9th, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 3: Brewers at Braves, Monday, Oct. 11th, TBD, TBS

Game 4: Brewers at Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12th, TBD, TBS

Game 5: Braves at Brewers, Thursday, Oct. 14th, TBD, TBS