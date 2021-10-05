Yankees announce roster for AL Wild Card game vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees announced their 26-man roster for the AL Wild Card game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. This is the first time the Yankees and Red Sox are playing in a one-game playoff since 1978, also at Fenway. The Yankees have already announced Gerrit Cole as the starter for the game, to nobodies surprise.

Here’s a look at the players the Yankees will carry in the one-game playoff, which starts at 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Squad for Tonight: pic.twitter.com/az3ruQznDD — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 5, 2021

There really aren’t any surprises on this roster. We already knew Luke Voit would be out since he was placed on the 10-day IL. DJ LeMahieu is also dealing with an injury and it seems he wasn’t going to be available, so both players were left off. The bullpen has everyone there and we already know Kyle Higashioka is going to start at catcher while Gary Sanchez is available to pinch hit at some point if needed.