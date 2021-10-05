Previewing pitching matchup for Cardinals vs. Dodgers in NL Wild Card game

The 2021 MLB postseason will continue on Wednesday night with the NL Wild Card game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers finished one game behind the San Francisco Giants for the NL West crown. Meanwhile, the Cardinals had a 17-game winning streak that propelled them into the second wild card spot. The Cardinals will start Adam Wainwright for Wednesday night’s wild card game, while Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Dodgers.

Wainwright enters the postseason as one of the more seasoned vets to take the mound in October. Over his career, the 40-year-old has a phenomenal record in the postseason at 28-15 with a 2.89 ERA. This season, Wainwright turned back the clock and delivered one of his best seasons in recent memory with a 17-7 record and 3.05 ERA in 32 starts.

Scherzer is one of the best in the game and will be a tough out for the Cardinals’ offense on Wednesday night. Since joining the Dodgers in late July, the three-time NL Cy Young award winner is a perfect 7-0 with an ERA of 1.98 (11 starts). Just like Wainwright, Scherzer has also had success in the playoffs with 3.38 ERA and 22-18 record.

Who has the edge?

Without a doubt, Scherzer has the edge heading into the NL Wild Card game. The 37-year-old has been lights out since being traded to the Dodgers in late July. In his 11 starts, Scherzer has recorded three double-digit strikeout performances and had a five-game streak in which he allowed zero earned runs.