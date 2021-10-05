Red Sox announce roster for AL Wild Card game vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox announced their 26-man roster for the AL Wild Card game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. It’s the first time the Red Sox will host a one-game playoff since 1978 and we all know what went down back then. The Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi in the one-game playoff going up against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

The most notable name left off the 26-man roster is DH JD Martinez, who rolled his ankle the last day of the season and won’t play in the WC game.

Here’s a look at the players the Red Sox will carry in the one-game playoff, which starts at 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Pitchers: Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers: Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

Infielders: Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders: Jarren Duran, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielders/Outfielders: Kiké Hernández

Along with Martinez the other notable name left off is former ace Chris Sale. He had came back this season after a long recovery from Tommy John surgery. Sale also pitched on Sunday, so he wasn’t likely to be available in any situation anyway. Maybe if he was up to speed and his former self, the Red Sox could use him for a batter or two in a pinch.