Fury vs. Wilder weigh-in: Date, start time, how to watch

The WBC world heavyweight championship is on the line this weekend when Tyson Fury defends his title against Deontay Wilder. This is the third fight in what has been an interesting trilogy to date. While Fury would prefer to move on to bigger and better things, Wilder did enough in the first match draw that it is not surprising he was able to secure a rematch to potentially close out the trilogy.

The fight is scheduled for Saturday evening, but before that on Friday, the two fighters will weigh in and have their final chance to talk some smack. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Friday, and it will air on ESPN. If you are not around a TV, you can watch a live stream at WatchESPN.

Fury and Wilder first faced off on December 1, 2018. Fury weighed in at 256.5 lb and Wilder weighed in at 212.5 lb. The fight was a draw in spite of Wilder knocking down Fury in the 9th and 12th rounds. They faced off again on February 22, 2020. Fury weighed in at 273 lb and Wilder weighed in at 231 lb. Fury won that fight decisively with a seventh-round TKO after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel.