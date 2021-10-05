Opening odds for 2021 Shriners Children’s Open

The 2021 Shriners Children’s Open Championship is set to take place this weekend from the TPC Summerlin course in Las Vegas. It’ll mark the first of two PGA Tour events in Vegas over the next two weekends, and the winner will receive 500 FedExCup points to help their cause. Opening odds for the tournament are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brooks Koepka enters this week as the favorite to win the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open, returning from a quick hiatus following a US win at the 2021 Ryder Cup. He made news this week after it was announced that he and Bryson DeChambeau would go head-to-head in another edition of The Match. Koepka was the runner-up at the 2016 Shriners Children’s Open, losing by a two-stroke margin to Rod Pampling of Australia.
There are several big names missing from the field following the Ryder Cup, including FedExCup winner and PGA Tour player of the year Patrick Cantlay, Bryson Dechambeau, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Jordan Speith among others.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds available for the winner of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open.
2021 Shriners Children’s Open, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Brooks Koepka
|+1600
|+330
|+160
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1800
|+330
|+160
|Webb Simpson
|+1800
|+330
|+160
|Abraham Ancer
|+1800
|+330
|+160
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|+380
|+200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2200
|+400
|+220
|Will Zalatoris
|+2200
|+400
|+220
|Harris English
|+2500
|+400
|+220
|Sam Burns
|+2500
|+400
|+220
|Paul Casey
|+2500
|+500
|+230
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2800
|+500
|+230
|Sung-Jae Im
|+2800
|+500
|+230
|Corey Conners
|+3500
|+700
|+300
|Cameron Tringale
|+3500
|+700
|+300
|Matthew Wolff
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4000
|+700
|+300
|Patrick Reed
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Si Woo Kim
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Mito Pereira
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Aaron Wise
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Charley Hoffman
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Jason Kokrak
|+5500
|+900
|+400
|Brian Harman
|+5500
|+900
|+400
|Russell Henley
|+5500
|+900
|+400
|Adam Scott
|+5500
|+900
|+400
|Marc Leishman
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Maverick McNealy
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Ian Poulter
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Danny Willett
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Kevin Streelman
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Talor Gooch
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Seamus Power
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Rickie Fowler
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Patton Kizzire
|+8000
|+2000
|+900
|Charl Schwartzel
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Ryan Palmer
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Taylor Moore
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Lucas Glover
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Alex Smalley
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Luke List
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Kevin Kisner
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Cameron Davis
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Pat Perez
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Sahith Theegala
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Emiliano Grillo
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Carlos Ortiz
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Sebastian Munoz
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Joseph Bramlett
|+13000
|+3000
|+1300
|Henrik Norlander
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Roger Sloan
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Adam Hadwin
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Charles Howell III
|+15000
|+2000
|+900
|Trey Mullinax
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Chez Reavie
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Garrick Higgo
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Nick Watney
|+15000
|+2500
|+1400
|Matthew NeSmith
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Martin Laird
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Cameron Young
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Brendon Todd
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Chesson Hadley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Francesco Molinari
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Matt Jones
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Seth Reeves
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Keith Mitchell
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Ryan Moore
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Lanto Griffin
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Hayden Buckley
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Greyson Sigg
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Chad Ramey
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Nate Lashley
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Matt Kuchar
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Doug Ghim
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Zach Johnson
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brendan Steele
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|James Hahn
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Kyle Stanley
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Harry Higgs
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Hudson Swafford
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Matt Wallace
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Doc Redman
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Mark Hubbard
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+20000
|+2500
|+1100
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Sam Ryder
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Nick Taylor
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Brandon Hagy
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Russell Knox
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Andrew Landry
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Hank Lebioda
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Aaron Rai
|+20000
|+4000
|+2000
|Brian Stuard
|+25000
|+5000
|+2200
|Bronson Burgoon
|+25000
|+5000
|+2200
|Michael Thompson
|+25000
|+5000
|+2200
|Jimmy Walker
|+25000
|+5000
|+2200
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|+5000
|+2200
|Kevin Tway
|+25000
|+5000
|+2200
|Davis Riley
|+25000
|+5000
|+2200
|Jim Herman
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Harry Hall
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Chun-An Yu
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Adam Long
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Brandon Wu
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Sepp Straka
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Jared Wolfe
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Sunghoon Kang
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|William McGirt
|+30000
|+4000
|+2000
|Graeme McDowell
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Wyndham Clark
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Camilo Villegas
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Tyler McCumber
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Jin Jeong
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kevin Chappell
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Noh Seung-yul
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Brian Gay
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Jesse Mueller
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Curtis Thompson
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Kelly Kraft
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
