 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2021 Shriners Children’s Open

The field is set for the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By kate.magdziuk
Jason Sobel’s favorite plays for the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open

The 2021 Shriners Children’s Open Championship is set to take place this weekend from the TPC Summerlin course in Las Vegas. It’ll mark the first of two PGA Tour events in Vegas over the next two weekends, and the winner will receive 500 FedExCup points to help their cause. Opening odds for the tournament are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brooks Koepka enters this week as the favorite to win the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open, returning from a quick hiatus following a US win at the 2021 Ryder Cup. He made news this week after it was announced that he and Bryson DeChambeau would go head-to-head in another edition of The Match. Koepka was the runner-up at the 2016 Shriners Children’s Open, losing by a two-stroke margin to Rod Pampling of Australia.

There are several big names missing from the field following the Ryder Cup, including FedExCup winner and PGA Tour player of the year Patrick Cantlay, Bryson Dechambeau, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Jordan Speith among others.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds available for the winner of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open.

2021 Shriners Children’s Open, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Brooks Koepka +1600 +330 +160
Louis Oosthuizen +1800 +330 +160
Webb Simpson +1800 +330 +160
Abraham Ancer +1800 +330 +160
Viktor Hovland +2000 +380 +200
Scottie Scheffler +2200 +400 +220
Will Zalatoris +2200 +400 +220
Harris English +2500 +400 +220
Sam Burns +2500 +400 +220
Paul Casey +2500 +500 +230
Hideki Matsuyama +2800 +500 +230
Sung-Jae Im +2800 +500 +230
Corey Conners +3500 +700 +300
Cameron Tringale +3500 +700 +300
Matthew Wolff +4000 +800 +350
Joaquin Niemann +4000 +700 +300
Patrick Reed +4000 +800 +350
Si Woo Kim +4500 +800 +350
Erik Van Rooyen +5000 +900 +400
Mito Pereira +5000 +900 +400
Aaron Wise +5000 +900 +400
Charley Hoffman +5000 +900 +400
Jason Kokrak +5500 +900 +400
Brian Harman +5500 +900 +400
Russell Henley +5500 +900 +400
Adam Scott +5500 +900 +400
Marc Leishman +6000 +1200 +500
Maverick McNealy +6000 +1200 +500
Ian Poulter +6000 +1200 +500
Danny Willett +6500 +1400 +600
Kevin Streelman +7000 +1400 +600
Talor Gooch +7000 +1400 +600
Seamus Power +8000 +1600 +700
Rickie Fowler +8000 +1600 +700
Patton Kizzire +8000 +2000 +900
Charl Schwartzel +8000 +1600 +700
Ryan Palmer +8000 +1600 +700
Taylor Moore +10000 +2000 +900
Lucas Glover +10000 +2000 +900
Alex Smalley +10000 +2000 +900
Luke List +10000 +2000 +900
Kevin Kisner +10000 +2000 +900
Cameron Davis +10000 +2000 +900
Pat Perez +10000 +2000 +900
Rasmus Hojgaard +10000 +2000 +900
Sahith Theegala +10000 +2000 +900
Emiliano Grillo +10000 +2000 +900
Scott Piercy +13000 +2500 +1100
Stewart Cink +13000 +2500 +1100
Carlos Ortiz +13000 +2500 +1100
Sebastian Munoz +13000 +2500 +1100
Stephan Jaeger +13000 +2500 +1100
Joseph Bramlett +13000 +3000 +1300
Henrik Norlander +13000 +2500 +1100
Roger Sloan +15000 +3000 +1300
Joel Dahmen +15000 +3000 +1300
Adam Hadwin +15000 +3000 +1300
Adam Schenk +15000 +3000 +1300
Tom Hoge +15000 +3000 +1300
Charles Howell III +15000 +2000 +900
Trey Mullinax +15000 +3000 +1300
Troy Merritt +15000 +3000 +1300
Chez Reavie +15000 +3000 +1300
Denny McCarthy +15000 +3000 +1300
Garrick Higgo +15000 +3000 +1300
Nick Watney +15000 +2500 +1400
Matthew NeSmith +15000 +3000 +1300
Martin Laird +15000 +3000 +1300
Cameron Young +15000 +3000 +1300
Brendon Todd +15000 +3000 +1300
Peter Malnati +15000 +3000 +1300
Scott Stallings +15000 +3000 +1300
Chesson Hadley +15000 +3000 +1300
Francesco Molinari +15000 +3000 +1300
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +3000 +1300
Matt Jones +15000 +3000 +1300
Seth Reeves +15000 +3000 +1300
Keith Mitchell +15000 +3000 +1300
Ryan Moore +15000 +3000 +1300
Lanto Griffin +18000 +3500 +1600
Hayden Buckley +18000 +3500 +1600
Greyson Sigg +18000 +3500 +1600
Chad Ramey +18000 +3500 +1600
Nate Lashley +18000 +3500 +1600
Matt Kuchar +18000 +3500 +1600
Doug Ghim +18000 +3500 +1600
Zach Johnson +18000 +3500 +1600
Brendan Steele +18000 +3500 +1600
James Hahn +20000 +4000 +2000
Andrew Putnam +20000 +4000 +1600
Kyle Stanley +20000 +4000 +2000
Harry Higgs +20000 +4000 +2000
Hudson Swafford +20000 +4000 +2000
Matt Wallace +20000 +4000 +2000
Doc Redman +20000 +4000 +2000
Mark Hubbard +20000 +4000 +2000
Kyoung Hoon Lee +20000 +2500 +1100
J.T. Poston +20000 +4000 +2000
Sam Ryder +20000 +4000 +2000
Rory Sabbatini +20000 +4000 +2000
Nick Taylor +20000 +4000 +2000
Brandt Snedeker +20000 +4000 +2000
Brandon Hagy +20000 +4000 +2000
Russell Knox +20000 +4000 +2000
Anirban Lahiri +20000 +4000 +2000
Andrew Landry +20000 +4000 +2000
Hank Lebioda +20000 +4000 +2000
Aaron Rai +20000 +4000 +2000
Brian Stuard +25000 +5000 +2200
Bronson Burgoon +25000 +5000 +2200
Michael Thompson +25000 +5000 +2200
Jimmy Walker +25000 +5000 +2200
Adam Svensson +25000 +5000 +2200
Kevin Tway +25000 +5000 +2200
Davis Riley +25000 +5000 +2200
Jim Herman +30000 +6000 +2800
Harry Hall +30000 +6000 +2800
Brice Garnett +30000 +6000 +2800
Chun-An Yu +30000 +6000 +2800
Adam Long +30000 +6000 +2800
Brandon Wu +30000 +5000 +2200
Sepp Straka +30000 +6000 +2800
Jared Wolfe +30000 +5000 +2200
Sunghoon Kang +30000 +6000 +2800
Robert Streb +30000 +6000 +2800
William McGirt +30000 +4000 +2000
Graeme McDowell +30000 +6000 +2800
Wyndham Clark +30000 +6000 +2800
Camilo Villegas +40000 +8000 +3500
Richy Werenski +40000 +8000 +3500
Tyler McCumber +40000 +8000 +3500
Jin Jeong +40000 +8000 +3500
Kevin Chappell +40000 +8000 +3500
Noh Seung-yul +40000 +8000 +3500
Bill Haas +40000 +8000 +3500
Brian Gay +50000 +10000 +4000
Jesse Mueller +50000 +10000 +4000
Jonas Blixt +50000 +10000 +4000
Curtis Thompson +50000 +10000 +4000
Kyle Westmoreland +50000 +10000 +4000
Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +4000
Kelly Kraft +50000 +10000 +4000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation