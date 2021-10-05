Opening odds for 2021 Shriners Children’s Open

The 2021 Shriners Children’s Open Championship is set to take place this weekend from the TPC Summerlin course in Las Vegas. It’ll mark the first of two PGA Tour events in Vegas over the next two weekends, and the winner will receive 500 FedExCup points to help their cause. Opening odds for the tournament are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brooks Koepka enters this week as the favorite to win the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open, returning from a quick hiatus following a US win at the 2021 Ryder Cup. He made news this week after it was announced that he and Bryson DeChambeau would go head-to-head in another edition of The Match. Koepka was the runner-up at the 2016 Shriners Children’s Open, losing by a two-stroke margin to Rod Pampling of Australia.

There are several big names missing from the field following the Ryder Cup, including FedExCup winner and PGA Tour player of the year Patrick Cantlay, Bryson Dechambeau, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Jordan Speith among others.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds available for the winner of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open.

2021 Shriners Children’s Open, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Brooks Koepka +1600 +330 +160 Louis Oosthuizen +1800 +330 +160 Webb Simpson +1800 +330 +160 Abraham Ancer +1800 +330 +160 Viktor Hovland +2000 +380 +200 Scottie Scheffler +2200 +400 +220 Will Zalatoris +2200 +400 +220 Harris English +2500 +400 +220 Sam Burns +2500 +400 +220 Paul Casey +2500 +500 +230 Hideki Matsuyama +2800 +500 +230 Sung-Jae Im +2800 +500 +230 Corey Conners +3500 +700 +300 Cameron Tringale +3500 +700 +300 Matthew Wolff +4000 +800 +350 Joaquin Niemann +4000 +700 +300 Patrick Reed +4000 +800 +350 Si Woo Kim +4500 +800 +350 Erik Van Rooyen +5000 +900 +400 Mito Pereira +5000 +900 +400 Aaron Wise +5000 +900 +400 Charley Hoffman +5000 +900 +400 Jason Kokrak +5500 +900 +400 Brian Harman +5500 +900 +400 Russell Henley +5500 +900 +400 Adam Scott +5500 +900 +400 Marc Leishman +6000 +1200 +500 Maverick McNealy +6000 +1200 +500 Ian Poulter +6000 +1200 +500 Danny Willett +6500 +1400 +600 Kevin Streelman +7000 +1400 +600 Talor Gooch +7000 +1400 +600 Seamus Power +8000 +1600 +700 Rickie Fowler +8000 +1600 +700 Patton Kizzire +8000 +2000 +900 Charl Schwartzel +8000 +1600 +700 Ryan Palmer +8000 +1600 +700 Taylor Moore +10000 +2000 +900 Lucas Glover +10000 +2000 +900 Alex Smalley +10000 +2000 +900 Luke List +10000 +2000 +900 Kevin Kisner +10000 +2000 +900 Cameron Davis +10000 +2000 +900 Pat Perez +10000 +2000 +900 Rasmus Hojgaard +10000 +2000 +900 Sahith Theegala +10000 +2000 +900 Emiliano Grillo +10000 +2000 +900 Scott Piercy +13000 +2500 +1100 Stewart Cink +13000 +2500 +1100 Carlos Ortiz +13000 +2500 +1100 Sebastian Munoz +13000 +2500 +1100 Stephan Jaeger +13000 +2500 +1100 Joseph Bramlett +13000 +3000 +1300 Henrik Norlander +13000 +2500 +1100 Roger Sloan +15000 +3000 +1300 Joel Dahmen +15000 +3000 +1300 Adam Hadwin +15000 +3000 +1300 Adam Schenk +15000 +3000 +1300 Tom Hoge +15000 +3000 +1300 Charles Howell III +15000 +2000 +900 Trey Mullinax +15000 +3000 +1300 Troy Merritt +15000 +3000 +1300 Chez Reavie +15000 +3000 +1300 Denny McCarthy +15000 +3000 +1300 Garrick Higgo +15000 +3000 +1300 Nick Watney +15000 +2500 +1400 Matthew NeSmith +15000 +3000 +1300 Martin Laird +15000 +3000 +1300 Cameron Young +15000 +3000 +1300 Brendon Todd +15000 +3000 +1300 Peter Malnati +15000 +3000 +1300 Scott Stallings +15000 +3000 +1300 Chesson Hadley +15000 +3000 +1300 Francesco Molinari +15000 +3000 +1300 Dylan Frittelli +15000 +3000 +1300 Matt Jones +15000 +3000 +1300 Seth Reeves +15000 +3000 +1300 Keith Mitchell +15000 +3000 +1300 Ryan Moore +15000 +3000 +1300 Lanto Griffin +18000 +3500 +1600 Hayden Buckley +18000 +3500 +1600 Greyson Sigg +18000 +3500 +1600 Chad Ramey +18000 +3500 +1600 Nate Lashley +18000 +3500 +1600 Matt Kuchar +18000 +3500 +1600 Doug Ghim +18000 +3500 +1600 Zach Johnson +18000 +3500 +1600 Brendan Steele +18000 +3500 +1600 James Hahn +20000 +4000 +2000 Andrew Putnam +20000 +4000 +1600 Kyle Stanley +20000 +4000 +2000 Harry Higgs +20000 +4000 +2000 Hudson Swafford +20000 +4000 +2000 Matt Wallace +20000 +4000 +2000 Doc Redman +20000 +4000 +2000 Mark Hubbard +20000 +4000 +2000 Kyoung Hoon Lee +20000 +2500 +1100 J.T. Poston +20000 +4000 +2000 Sam Ryder +20000 +4000 +2000 Rory Sabbatini +20000 +4000 +2000 Nick Taylor +20000 +4000 +2000 Brandt Snedeker +20000 +4000 +2000 Brandon Hagy +20000 +4000 +2000 Russell Knox +20000 +4000 +2000 Anirban Lahiri +20000 +4000 +2000 Andrew Landry +20000 +4000 +2000 Hank Lebioda +20000 +4000 +2000 Aaron Rai +20000 +4000 +2000 Brian Stuard +25000 +5000 +2200 Bronson Burgoon +25000 +5000 +2200 Michael Thompson +25000 +5000 +2200 Jimmy Walker +25000 +5000 +2200 Adam Svensson +25000 +5000 +2200 Kevin Tway +25000 +5000 +2200 Davis Riley +25000 +5000 +2200 Jim Herman +30000 +6000 +2800 Harry Hall +30000 +6000 +2800 Brice Garnett +30000 +6000 +2800 Chun-An Yu +30000 +6000 +2800 Adam Long +30000 +6000 +2800 Brandon Wu +30000 +5000 +2200 Sepp Straka +30000 +6000 +2800 Jared Wolfe +30000 +5000 +2200 Sunghoon Kang +30000 +6000 +2800 Robert Streb +30000 +6000 +2800 William McGirt +30000 +4000 +2000 Graeme McDowell +30000 +6000 +2800 Wyndham Clark +30000 +6000 +2800 Camilo Villegas +40000 +8000 +3500 Richy Werenski +40000 +8000 +3500 Tyler McCumber +40000 +8000 +3500 Jin Jeong +40000 +8000 +3500 Kevin Chappell +40000 +8000 +3500 Noh Seung-yul +40000 +8000 +3500 Bill Haas +40000 +8000 +3500 Brian Gay +50000 +10000 +4000 Jesse Mueller +50000 +10000 +4000 Jonas Blixt +50000 +10000 +4000 Curtis Thompson +50000 +10000 +4000 Kyle Westmoreland +50000 +10000 +4000 Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +4000 Kelly Kraft +50000 +10000 +4000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.