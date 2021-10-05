Full list of tee times for round 1 of Shriners Children’s Open

The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open at the TPC Summerlin in Nevada. A year ago, Martin Laird won the tournament over Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook in a playoff, sinking a birdie on the second playoff hole.

This year, Brooks Koepka (+1600) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Louis Oosthuizen (+1800), Webb Simpson (+1800), and Abraham Ancer (+1800). Laird, the defending champ, is at +15000 to win, while Matthew Wolff, one of the defending runner-ups, is at +4000.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can watch the first round of the Shriners Children’s Open on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Thursday. Please note that all listed times are local (PT).

Here’s a look at the featured groups and their tee times on Thursday:

Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama at 10:13 a.m. ET

Ryan Palmer, Patrick Reed, Harris English at 10:24 a.m. ET

Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns at 3:13 p.m. ET

Martin Laird, Taylor Pendrith, Webb Simpson at 3:24 p.m. ET