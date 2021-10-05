Full list of tee times for round 1 of Shriners Children’s Open

The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open at the TPC Summerlin in Nevada. A year ago, Martin Laird won the tournament over Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook in a playoff, sinking a birdie on the second playoff hole.
This year, Brooks Koepka (+1600) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Louis Oosthuizen (+1800), Webb Simpson (+1800), and Abraham Ancer (+1800). Laird, the defending champ, is at +15000 to win, while Matthew Wolff, one of the defending runner-ups, is at +4000.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can watch the first round of the Shriners Children’s Open on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Thursday. Please note that all listed times are local (PT).
Here’s a look at the featured groups and their tee times on Thursday:
- Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama at 10:13 a.m. ET
- Ryan Palmer, Patrick Reed, Harris English at 10:24 a.m. ET
- Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns at 3:13 p.m. ET
- Martin Laird, Taylor Pendrith, Webb Simpson at 3:24 p.m. ET
2021 Shriners Children’s Open,
|Time (PT)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (PT)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Cameron Tringale
|Tyler McCumber
|6:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Denny McCarthy
|Adam Schenk
|Doug Ghim
|6:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Ian Poulter
|Brendan Steele
|Bronson Burgoon
|6:51 AM
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|Matt Wallace
|Matthew NeSmith
|7:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Stallings
|Talor Gooch
|Will Zalatoris
|7:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|Brian Harman
|Charl Schwartzel
|7:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Cam Davis
|Nick Taylor
|Kevin Tway
|7:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Viktor Hovland
|Adam Scott
|7:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Jason Kokrak
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Louis Oosthuizen
|7:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Harris English
|Patrick Reed
|Ryan Palmer
|7:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Kisner
|Sungjae Im
|Dylan Frittelli
|7:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Martin Trainer
|Brandt Snedeker
|Zach Johnson
|7:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Hudson Swafford
|Patton Kizzire
|7:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Stewart Cink
|Corey Conners
|Paul Casey
|7:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Marc Leishman
|Kevin Chappell
|William McGirt
|7:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|Sung Kang
|Matt Kuchar
|8:08 AM
|Tee #1
|Taylor Pendrith
|Jim Herman
|Charley Hoffman
|8:08 AM
|Tee #10
|Garrick Higgo
|Lanto Griffin
|J.T. Poston
|8:19 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Stuard
|Peter Malnati
|Seung-Yul Noh
|8:19 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Moore
|Chesson Hadley
|Tom Hoge
|8:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Brandon Wu
|Aaron Rai
|8:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Adam Svensson
|Hayden Buckley
|8:41 AM
|Tee #1
|Greyson Sigg
|Chad Ramey
|Jesse Mueller
|8:41 AM
|Tee #10
|Mito Pereira
|Alex Smalley
|Jin Jeong
|11:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Russell Henley
|Maverick McNealy
|11:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Jonas Blixt
|Nick Watney
|Brandon Hagy
|11:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Bill Haas
|Wyndham Clark
|11:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Luke List
|J.J. Spaun
|12:02 PM
|Tee #1
|Henrik Norlander
|Sepp Straka
|Hank Lebioda
|12:02 PM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Adam Hadwin
|Mark Hubbard
|12:13 PM
|Tee #1
|Sam Burns
|Abraham Ancer
|Brooks Koepka
|12:13 PM
|Tee #10
|Matt Jones
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|12:24 PM
|Tee #1
|Martin Laird
|Webb Simpson
|Scottie Scheffler
|12:24 PM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Robert Streb
|Richy Werenski
|12:35 PM
|Tee #1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Joaquin Niemann
|Rickie Fowler
|12:35 PM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|Adam Long
|Danny Willett
|12:46 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Landry
|Matthew Wolff
|Francesco Molinari
|12:46 PM
|Tee #10
|Carlos Ortiz
|Nate Lashley
|Graeme McDowell
|12:57 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Charles Howell III
|Jimmy Walker
|12:57 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Gay
|Chez Reavie
|Keith Mitchell
|1:08 PM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Kelly Kraft
|Roger Sloan
|1:08 PM
|Tee #10
|Anirban Lahiri
|Doc Redman
|Harry Higgs
|1:19 PM
|Tee #1
|Camilo Villegas
|Kevin Streelman
|Rory Sabbatini
|1:19 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Russell Knox
|Sam Ryder
|1:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Sahith Theegala
|Jared Wolfe
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|1:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Trey Mullinax
|Seth Reeves
|Harry Hall
|1:41 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Young
|Curtis Thompson
|Kevin Yu
|1:41 PM
|Tee #10
|Davis Riley
|Taylor Moore
|Kyle Westmoreland