 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for round 1 of Shriners Children’s Open

The Shriners Children’s Open tees off at 9:40 a.m. ET on Thursday at the TPC Summerlin course in Las Vegas. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By kate.magdziuk
Is Brooks the best bet to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open?

The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open at the TPC Summerlin in Nevada. A year ago, Martin Laird won the tournament over Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook in a playoff, sinking a birdie on the second playoff hole.

This year, Brooks Koepka (+1600) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Louis Oosthuizen (+1800), Webb Simpson (+1800), and Abraham Ancer (+1800). Laird, the defending champ, is at +15000 to win, while Matthew Wolff, one of the defending runner-ups, is at +4000.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can watch the first round of the Shriners Children’s Open on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Thursday. Please note that all listed times are local (PT).

Here’s a look at the featured groups and their tee times on Thursday:

  • Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama at 10:13 a.m. ET
  • Ryan Palmer, Patrick Reed, Harris English at 10:24 a.m. ET
  • Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns at 3:13 p.m. ET
  • Martin Laird, Taylor Pendrith, Webb Simpson at 3:24 p.m. ET

2021 Shriners Children’s Open,

Time (PT) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (PT) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
6:40 AM Tee #1 Aaron Wise Cameron Tringale Tyler McCumber
6:40 AM Tee #10 Denny McCarthy Adam Schenk Doug Ghim
6:51 AM Tee #1 Ian Poulter Brendan Steele Bronson Burgoon
6:51 AM Tee #10 James Hahn Matt Wallace Matthew NeSmith
7:02 AM Tee #1 Scott Stallings Talor Gooch Will Zalatoris
7:02 AM Tee #10 Pat Perez Brian Harman Charl Schwartzel
7:13 AM Tee #1 Cam Davis Nick Taylor Kevin Tway
7:13 AM Tee #10 Hideki Matsuyama Viktor Hovland Adam Scott
7:24 AM Tee #1 Jason Kokrak Sebastián Muñoz Louis Oosthuizen
7:24 AM Tee #10 Harris English Patrick Reed Ryan Palmer
7:35 AM Tee #1 Kevin Kisner Sungjae Im Dylan Frittelli
7:35 AM Tee #10 Martin Trainer Brandt Snedeker Zach Johnson
7:46 AM Tee #1 Si Woo Kim Hudson Swafford Patton Kizzire
7:46 AM Tee #10 Stewart Cink Corey Conners Paul Casey
7:57 AM Tee #1 Marc Leishman Kevin Chappell William McGirt
7:57 AM Tee #10 Seamus Power Sung Kang Matt Kuchar
8:08 AM Tee #1 Taylor Pendrith Jim Herman Charley Hoffman
8:08 AM Tee #10 Garrick Higgo Lanto Griffin J.T. Poston
8:19 AM Tee #1 Brian Stuard Peter Malnati Seung-Yul Noh
8:19 AM Tee #10 Ryan Moore Chesson Hadley Tom Hoge
8:30 AM Tee #1 Stephan Jaeger Brandon Wu Aaron Rai
8:30 AM Tee #10 Joseph Bramlett Adam Svensson Hayden Buckley
8:41 AM Tee #1 Greyson Sigg Chad Ramey Jesse Mueller
8:41 AM Tee #10 Mito Pereira Alex Smalley Jin Jeong
11:40 AM Tee #1 Kyle Stanley Russell Henley Maverick McNealy
11:40 AM Tee #10 Jonas Blixt Nick Watney Brandon Hagy
11:51 AM Tee #1 Brice Garnett Bill Haas Wyndham Clark
11:51 AM Tee #10 Emiliano Grillo Luke List J.J. Spaun
12:02 PM Tee #1 Henrik Norlander Sepp Straka Hank Lebioda
12:02 PM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Adam Hadwin Mark Hubbard
12:13 PM Tee #1 Sam Burns Abraham Ancer Brooks Koepka
12:13 PM Tee #10 Matt Jones Michael Thompson Brendon Todd
12:24 PM Tee #1 Martin Laird Webb Simpson Scottie Scheffler
12:24 PM Tee #10 Joel Dahmen Robert Streb Richy Werenski
12:35 PM Tee #1 Erik van Rooyen Joaquin Niemann Rickie Fowler
12:35 PM Tee #10 K.H. Lee Adam Long Danny Willett
12:46 PM Tee #1 Andrew Landry Matthew Wolff Francesco Molinari
12:46 PM Tee #10 Carlos Ortiz Nate Lashley Graeme McDowell
12:57 PM Tee #1 Lucas Glover Charles Howell III Jimmy Walker
12:57 PM Tee #10 Brian Gay Chez Reavie Keith Mitchell
1:08 PM Tee #1 Troy Merritt Kelly Kraft Roger Sloan
1:08 PM Tee #10 Anirban Lahiri Doc Redman Harry Higgs
1:19 PM Tee #1 Camilo Villegas Kevin Streelman Rory Sabbatini
1:19 PM Tee #10 Scott Piercy Russell Knox Sam Ryder
1:30 PM Tee #1 Sahith Theegala Jared Wolfe Rasmus Hojgaard
1:30 PM Tee #10 Trey Mullinax Seth Reeves Harry Hall
1:41 PM Tee #1 Cameron Young Curtis Thompson Kevin Yu
1:41 PM Tee #10 Davis Riley Taylor Moore Kyle Westmoreland

More From DraftKings Nation