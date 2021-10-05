Breaking down series odds for Brewers vs. Braves in NLDS

The National League Division Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves are set to begin on Friday at 4:37 p.m. ET with Game 1 at American Family Field. The Brewers won the NL Central crown at 95-67 and have one of the more dominant starting rotations in all of baseball. The Braves powered their way to their fourth straight NL East title, finishing with a record of 88-73.

This series will be a quality matchup between the Brewers’ quality starting pitching and the Braves’ powerful offense. Charlie Morton will start Game 1 for Atlanta, while Corbin Burnes will get the start for the Brew Crew. Below we will break down the odds for this NLDS series matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Braves series odds

MIL: -150

ATL: +125

If Atlanta can get great starting pitching from Morton, Ian Anderson, and Max Fried to match the Brewers’ rotation of Burnes, Freddy Peralta, and Brandon Woodruff, then this series could potentially go the full five games. Coincidentally, during the regular season, both teams split their season series at 3-3.

We know coming into this series that the Braves are capable of putting up a big inning with the likes of Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Adam Duvall, and Jorge Soler. The Braves ended the season averaging 4.91 runs per game and hitting 1.48 home runs per game. But Atlanta does have the tendency to rack up the strikeouts, which could work out in the Brewers’ favor.

On the other end of the spectrum, you have the Brewers, who can also score some runs but are not so depended on the long ball. They are averaging 4.56 runs per game. But the Brewers are just like the Braves in that their offense will go through their period of struggles. I think this series will ultimately come down to the bullpens and right now I like the Brewers, despite no Devin Williams. I’d trust Josh Hader in a save situation over Will Smith for the Braves.

Pick: Brewers -150

