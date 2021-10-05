Breaking down series odds for Astros vs. White Sox in ALDS

The American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox is set to begin on Friday at 4:07 p.m. ET with Game 1 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros won the AL West division title with a record 95-67 as it was one of the tougher divisions in MLB, especially during the second half. The White Sox cruised to the AL Central division title with a record 93-69 record. It was their first AL Central title since 2008, where they lost the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays.

This should be one of the better matchups on the field as both teams have good pitching and great offenses. As of right now, we do not know who will start the White Sox. But we know that Lance McCullers Jr. is the projected starter for the Astros. Below we will break down the odds for this ALDS series matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Astros vs. White Sox series odds

HOU: -130

CWS: +110

When these two teams played each other in the regular season, it was the Astros who were victorious as they went 5-2 against the White Sox. Houston averaged five per game in their season series, which is with what they did throughout the season (5.33 runs per game). But they are not all offense as they a solid starting rotation. The Astros’ starting staff consists of Lance McCullers Jr., Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, and Zach Greinke. All four pitchers ended the regular season with double digit wins.

As for the White Sox, this team was built for the preseason, starting with their rotation. The Sox have Lance Lynn, Carlos Rodon, Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, and Dallas Keuchel. Lynn and Rodon were once looked as AL Cy Young candidates this season, but ran into the injury bug in the second half of the season. However, those two pitchers in particular should be ready for the ALDS. Then, when you look at the offense, Chicago has Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, and Eloy Jimenez. All four players can change the game with one swing of the bat. This series could honestly go the distance, which would be epic for baseball fans everywhere. I think the White Sox offense carries them to the ALCS.

Pick: White Sox +110

