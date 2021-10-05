Red Sox starting lineup for AL Wild Card game vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox announced their starting lineup for the AL Wild Card game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday night at 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Red Sox will be without designated hitter JD Martinez due to an ankle sprain. Here’s confirmation for the lineup via Chris Cotillo. So with Martinez unable to play, Kyle Schwarber will DH while rookie Bobby Dalbec will play first base for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are underdogs at home in the one-game playoff, which you don’t see often. Nathan Eovaldi is on the hill for Boston and has had success vs. the Yankees this season. The Yankees will also be without DJ LeMahieu for the game. Gerrit Cole will start for New York.

DH Kyle Schwarber (L)

CF Enrique Hernandez (R)

3B Rafael Devers (L)

SS Xander Bogaerts (R)

LF Alex Verdugo (L)

RF Hunter Renfroe (R)

C Kevin Plawecki (R)

1B Bobby Dalbec (R)

2B Christian Arroyo (R)