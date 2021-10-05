Looking at betting splits for Yankees vs. Red Sox in AL Wild Card game

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play a one-game playoff in the AL Wild Card game at Fenway Park on Tuesday night at 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN. This next installment in the rivalry comes on the anniversary of their one-game playoff back in 1978. In that game, the Yankees came out on top. The Red Sox have had the Bronx Bombers’ number in recent series. Let’s take a look at betting splits for the game and break it down a bit. Split were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL WC Betting Splits Teams Run Line % Handle % Bets Total Runs % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Run Line % Handle % Bets Total Runs % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets NY Yankees -1.5 67% 58% Over 8.0 34% 51% -125 72% 61% BOS Red Sox 1.5 33% 42% Under 8.0 66% 49% +105 28% 39%

The wide majority of the handle and bets are on the Yankees to cover the -1.5 run line at +135 odds currently. This is most likely influenced by Gerrit Cole pitching for the Yankees in a big spot and recency bias from the last series in Fenway. The Yankees swept the Red Sox and were unable to deal with Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres.

Most of the handle is on the under while the bets are split almost 50/50 between the over and under. Eovaldi has had success vs. the Yankees this season and everyone expects Cole to sort of step up in this spot. We also know JD Martinez and DJ LeMahieu are both out. The back-end of each lineup will be pretty easy to navigate.