Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on November 26th

The long history of slights, jabs, and trash talk between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has been well-documented. But it seems they made peace as teammates at the 2021 Ryder Cup, and are now prepared to do battle at one of the premiere golf courses in the West as part of The Match V on Black Friday, November 26th.

While details are still being worked out, we do know it will be a 12-hole match, and the same folks that brought us the four previous The Match contests on Turner networks will be involved.

The Wynn is one of the premiere loops anywhere, and we’re not just saying this because we stayed there this weekend. It’s literally an oasis in the desert, with waterfalls, foliage and undulations that aren’t necessarily natural to the area, but can get you lost in its beauty while playing.

It should make for a spectacular venue for this event, and the winner can even hit the high-limit room afterwards with their winnings. When we find out exactly what those winnings are, we’ll be sure to add that here.