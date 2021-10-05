Red Sox survive and advance in AL Wild Card Game with 6-2 win over Yankees

The Boston Red Sox used the long ball almost exclusively to get a 6-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Fenway Park to advance in the 2021 American League Playoffs.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole went only 2+ innings, giving up three earned runs on two homers. One from Xander Bogaerts, and one from Kyle Schwarber to lead off the third that chased the Yankees ace. Anthony Rizzo did go yard for the Bronx Bombers, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The Red Sox closed as a +120 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Bronx Bombers as -140 favorites, and the run line easily covered as well. While both teams finished with identical 92-70 records, eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, only one will get a chance to advance to play on Thursday.

The final run line was total 8 for a push.