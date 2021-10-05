Chris Carson sits out Tuesday practice with a neck injury ahead of Week 5 TNF

The Seattle Seahawks are facing the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5, and they are dealing with some injury issues. The latest is running back Chris Carson. He sat out Monday’s walkthrough as a resting veteran, but then was listed as a DNP on Tuesday due to a neck injury.

Carson was not on the injury report last week, but the past two weeks he has played fewer than half the team’s offensive snaps. He has gotten the most work compared to Alex Collins, but considering Collins got 10 carries to Carson’s 13 in Week 4, this is something to note.

Fantasy football implications

The extra work for Collins this past week and fewer snap for Carson the past two weeks could mean this neck injury is something that is not entirely brand new. Collins is going to be a popular waiver claim this week, but it’s still too early to tell what to make of this. Carson is the go-to guy if active, but he is looking more like an RB2 at best right now.