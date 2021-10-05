Gerrit Cole pulled in third inning of AL Wild Card game

The New York Yankees are in trouble early against the Boston Red Sox and have had to dig into their bullpen. Gerrit Cole didn’t even make it out of the third inning of the American League Wild Card Game and the Bronx Bombers have called on their bullpen to staunch the bleeding.

Cole pitched two innings and gave up three runs on a pair of home runs. He gave up a two-run homer to Xander Bogaerts in the first inning and then a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber in the third inning. After Kiké Hernández singled and Rafael Devers walked, Aaron Boone pulled Cole.

Clay Holmes has taken over for Cole. He escaped the third with no further damage and the Yankees will look to cut into the Red Sox lead.

Meanwhile, Red Sox fans enjoyed it, with one in particular there to offer the thumbs down to Cole.