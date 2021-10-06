Breaking down odds for Phoenix Suns heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years of playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Phoenix Suns odds heading into the new season.

Phoenix Suns Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +1700

After a run to the NBA Finals last year, it makes sense to see the Suns high on the list of championship odds. However, this could be a tricky proposition for Phoenix to make a return trip to the Finals. The Suns had great injury luck last season while every other contender seemed to be heavily impacted. There will also no longer be a surprise factor with this young team.

Win total over/under: 51.5

The Suns finished with 51 wins last season, but this team is going to be on everyone’s radar now. Even with internal growth, it’s hard to see this group reach the same milestone this season even with the additional games. Phoenix will be a good team, but it’s hard to see the Suns replicate their 2020-21 success.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -3500, No +1300

Even with their long-term prospects looking less favorable, the Suns are rightfully a strong bet to make the playoffs. The middle of the West is tough, but the Suns have the most talent across the board out of all those teams. They’ll also have the experience of a playoff run under their belts, something which will help them in big moments.

Division/Conference odds: +220 to win Pacific, +650 to win West

The Pacific division is one to stay away from, given the possibility of four different teams contending for the division with the Kings being a feisty group hoping for a playoff berth. The Suns are ahead of the Clippers but behind the Warriors and Lakers on paper in this division. It’s hard to see Phoenix winning the division or conference unless injuries start decimating other contenders.

List of player futures

Devin Booker, MVP: +2500

Chris Paul, MVP: +8000

Deandre Ayton, Most Improved Player: +4500

Mikal Bridges, Most Improved Player: +4000

Chris Paul, assists leader: +1200

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.