Steelers WR Chase Claypool limited in Wednesday’s Week 5 practice

We break down the news that Chase Claypool had limited participation in practice due to a hamstring injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are attempting to find their footing after a third straight loss to begin the NFL season. The Steelers looked good in a Week 1 win but have failed to turn that into meaningful production in the ensuing three games. Furthermore, Ben Roethlisberger looks like he’s declining and the receiver corps is dealing with injuries. WR Chase Claypool missed the Week 4 contest, but is limited to begin Week 5 prep against the Broncos.

Fantasy football implications

Claypool is a huge home run threat, so his hamstring is a big issue in that sense. Claypool’s fantasy ceiling is lower with Roethlisberger’s struggles and it doesn’t seem like the quarterback is going to bounce back any time soon. If Claypool is healthy, he’s worth starting due to his upside. The fact that he got in a limited practice on Wednesday is a good sign for his chance to play, but the injury report from Thursday and Friday will offer more clarity on Claypool’s situation.

