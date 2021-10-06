Steelers WR Chase Claypool limited in Wednesday’s Week 5 practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are attempting to find their footing after a third straight loss to begin the NFL season. The Steelers looked good in a Week 1 win but have failed to turn that into meaningful production in the ensuing three games. Furthermore, Ben Roethlisberger looks like he’s declining and the receiver corps is dealing with injuries. WR Chase Claypool missed the Week 4 contest, but is limited to begin Week 5 prep against the Broncos.

Fantasy football implications

Claypool is a huge home run threat, so his hamstring is a big issue in that sense. Claypool’s fantasy ceiling is lower with Roethlisberger’s struggles and it doesn’t seem like the quarterback is going to bounce back any time soon. If Claypool is healthy, he’s worth starting due to his upside. The fact that he got in a limited practice on Wednesday is a good sign for his chance to play, but the injury report from Thursday and Friday will offer more clarity on Claypool’s situation.