Julio Jones misses practice Wednesday with hamstring injury

Tennessee Titans WR Julio Jones was absent from practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury ahead of the team’s Week 5 matchup vs, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones was held out of Week 4’s loss to the New York Jets along with fellow top wideout A.J. Brown, both players dealing with hamstring problems.

Fantasy football implications

We’ve seen Jones miss practice weeks all the time. That isn’t to say he’s 100 percent. We need to hear more from Jones/coach Mike Vrabel before we get a better idea of whether or not he has a shot to return in Week 5. Chances are Jones will be listed as questionable and we’ll see what happens on Sunday. Best case is Jones returns Thursday or Friday and gives us more optimism he can play.

If Jones is held out again — along with Brown — expect the Titans to lean on RB Derrick Henry again. As for pass-catchers, RB Jeremy McNichols was the leading receiver in Week 4 with 8 receptions for 74 yards. Chester Rogers and Josh Reynolds were the de facto WR1-2 combo in terms of targets and catches. McNichols is an interesting PPR FLEX option if you need to fill in for an injured player. Rogers and Reynolds are both more volatile WR plays and really no better than FLEX plays.