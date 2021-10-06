A.J. Brown returns to a limited practice on Wednesday for Week 5

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice on Wednesday and got a limited designation, per the injury report. Brown missed all practices last week and their game against the Jets, but this is a good start to the week for the Titans No. 1 receiver.

#Titans A.J. Brown during drills...the hamstring appears to be better. pic.twitter.com/4Nm4Ja9tKz — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 6, 2021

In bad news, Brown’s running mate, Julio Jones, was unable to practice on Wednesday. His status for this week hasn’t gotten off to the best start. With both receivers out last week, the Titans lost to the lowly Jets, so things can’t get much worse. This week they get another winnable game against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars, and as we saw last week, getting Brown back would help.

Fantasy football implications

If Brown is playing, he’s a start in this game. And if Jones isn’t able to go, expect even more targets headed his way. IF neither can go, expect another game with a ton of Derrick Henry and if they can go, expect another game with a ton of Derrick Henry.