How to watch, live stream Dodgers vs. Cardinals NL Wild Card game

TBS will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals with first pitch for 8:08 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the best teams in the majors and National League with 106 wins this season. The Dodgers finished one game behind the San Francisco Giants for the best record in baseball and NL West crown. Los Angeles will be without slugger Max Muncy, who suffered an elbow injury in the regular season finale on Sunday. They also don’t have Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the 10-day IL with a forearm/elbow injury. But they should be fine for Wednesday’s wild card game as Max Scherzer will be on the mound. The NL Cy Young candidate is 8-0 with an ERA of 2.21 (13 starts) since joining the Dodgers back in July.

The St. Louis Cardinals come into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in baseball. The Cards won a historic 17 consecutive games, which helped them secure the second wild card in the National League. St. Louis will have its best pitcher on the mound in Adam Wainwright, who is 17-7 with an ERA of 3.05 this season. Along with Wainwright, the Cards have two dynamic hitters in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Arenado leads the team in home runs with 34, while Goldschmidt leads the team in batting average at .295.