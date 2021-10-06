D/ST rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Facing off against young or backup quarterbacks once again was the way to go in Week 4, as Davis Mills, Drew Lock, Mac Jones and Jacoby Brissett helped opposing D/STs to Top 4 finishes in fantasy points. This week we have some streaming options that might work out for you, but as usual, D/STs remain tough to predict.

Streaming options

Davis Mills and the Texans were absolutely awful against the Bills in Week 4. The Patriots aren’t stacked with talent, but have enough to get the job done, especially with Bill Belichick scheming.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Bears

The Raiders defense was scorched by Justin Herbert on Monday night, but the Bears offense has been one of the worst in the league no matter who is at quarterback. The Raiders will be back home and the Bears will be without David Montgomery.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jets

The Falcons will be back in the dome for this one, which means rookie Zach Wilson will be on the road. He put up decent numbers against a Titans defense that has been awful this season, but he has now thrown four touchdowns to eight interceptions and is a quarterback to target with D/STs until he shows he can consistently put up numbers.