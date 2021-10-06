 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

D/ST rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 5 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) celebrates with defensive back Jonathan Jones (31) and cornerback Myles Bryant (41) after breaking up a pass in the end zone during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium.&nbsp; Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Facing off against young or backup quarterbacks once again was the way to go in Week 4, as Davis Mills, Drew Lock, Mac Jones and Jacoby Brissett helped opposing D/STs to Top 4 finishes in fantasy points. This week we have some streaming options that might work out for you, but as usual, D/STs remain tough to predict.

Streaming options

New England Patriots at Texans

Davis Mills and the Texans were absolutely awful against the Bills in Week 4. The Patriots aren’t stacked with talent, but have enough to get the job done, especially with Bill Belichick scheming.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Bears

The Raiders defense was scorched by Justin Herbert on Monday night, but the Bears offense has been one of the worst in the league no matter who is at quarterback. The Raiders will be back home and the Bears will be without David Montgomery.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jets

The Falcons will be back in the dome for this one, which means rookie Zach Wilson will be on the road. He put up decent numbers against a Titans defense that has been awful this season, but he has now thrown four touchdowns to eight interceptions and is a quarterback to target with D/STs until he shows he can consistently put up numbers.

D/ST rankings for Week 5

Rk Name Opp
Rk Name Opp
1 New England Patriots @ HOU
2 New Orleans Saints @ WAS
3 Tennessee Titans @ JAC
4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs MIA
5 Washington Football Team vs NO
6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs DEN
7 Arizona Cardinals vs SF
8 Denver Broncos @ PIT
9 Las Vegas Raiders vs CHI
10 Atlanta Falcons vs NYJ
11 New York Jets @ ATL
12 Carolina Panthers vs PHI
13 Minnesota Vikings vs DET
14 Baltimore Ravens vs IND
15 Green Bay Packers @ CIN
16 Dallas Cowboys vs NYG
17 Chicago Bears @ LV
18 Cleveland Browns @ LAC
19 Los Angeles Chargers vs CLE
20 New York Giants @ DAL
21 Philadelphia Eagles @ CAR
22 Detroit Lions @ MIN
23 Los Angeles Rams @ SEA
24 Indianapolis Colts @ BAL
25 Cincinnati Bengals vs GB
26 Seattle Seahawks vs LAR
27 Houston Texans vs NE
28 San Francisco 49ers @ ARI
29 Miami Dolphins @ TB
30 Jacksonville Jaguars vs TEN
31 Kansas City Chiefs vs BUF
32 Buffalo Bills @ KC

