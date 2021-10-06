Quarterback rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Your Top 6 fantasy quarterbacks through four games are Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady, Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones. Say what? Darnold and Jones are surprises no matter what you thought of them coming into this season. Both have added to their fantasy value with their legs, as Darnold leads the league in rushing touchdowns and Jones is third in rushing yards with two touchdowns to boot.

This week we get some big games, but the biggest is between the Chiefs and the Bills, as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen go head to head again. Hopefully we get a shootout between two of the best signal callers in the league.

Injury news

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

It appeared that Garoppolo would be out for sure in Week 5 with a calf injury, but it looks like his injury isn’t as bad as they first believed. Kyle Shanahan says that Garoppolo is still ahead of Trey Lance, so if he can go, expect Garoppolo to get the start against the Cardinals.

Andy Dalton, Bears

We sawJustin Fields play much better in Week 4 than he did in Week 3, but head coach Matt Nagy says that Dalton is still the starter when healthy. Dalton got in limited practices all last week, but was ruled out in the end. We’ll see if he can go this week against the Raiders.