 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quarterback rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 5 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Your Top 6 fantasy quarterbacks through four games are Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady, Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones. Say what? Darnold and Jones are surprises no matter what you thought of them coming into this season. Both have added to their fantasy value with their legs, as Darnold leads the league in rushing touchdowns and Jones is third in rushing yards with two touchdowns to boot.

This week we get some big games, but the biggest is between the Chiefs and the Bills, as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen go head to head again. Hopefully we get a shootout between two of the best signal callers in the league.

Injury news

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

It appeared that Garoppolo would be out for sure in Week 5 with a calf injury, but it looks like his injury isn’t as bad as they first believed. Kyle Shanahan says that Garoppolo is still ahead of Trey Lance, so if he can go, expect Garoppolo to get the start against the Cardinals.

Andy Dalton, Bears

We sawJustin Fields play much better in Week 4 than he did in Week 3, but head coach Matt Nagy says that Dalton is still the starter when healthy. Dalton got in limited practices all last week, but was ruled out in the end. We’ll see if he can go this week against the Raiders.

Quarterback Rankings Week 4

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Josh Allen BUF @ KC
2 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs BUF
3 Kyler Murray ARI vs SF
4 Tom Brady TB vs MIA
5 Lamar Jackson BAL vs IND
6 Dak Prescott DAL vs NYG
7 Justin Herbert LAC vs CLE
8 Russell Wilson SEA vs LAR
9 Aaron Rodgers GB @ CIN
10 Kirk Cousins MIN vs DET
11 Jalen Hurts PHI @ CAR
12 Matthew Stafford LAR @ SEA
13 Trey Lance SF @ ARI
14 Daniel Jones NYG @ DAL
15 Matt Ryan ATL vs NYJ
16 Derek Carr LV vs CHI
17 Sam Darnold CAR vs PHI
18 Joe Burrow CIN vs GB
19 Justin Fields CHI @ LV
20 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ JAC
21 Taylor Heinicke WAS vs NO
22 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @ PIT
23 Baker Mayfield CLE @ LAC
24 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs TEN
25 Carson Wentz IND @ BAL
26 Jared Goff DET @ MIN
27 Mac Jones NE @ HOU
28 Zach Wilson NYJ @ ATL
29 Jameis Winston NO @ WAS
30 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs DEN
31 Jacoby Brissett MIA @ TB
32 Davis Mills HOU vs NE
33 Taysom Hill NO @ WAS
34 Tyler Huntley BAL vs IND
35 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ ARI

More From DraftKings Nation